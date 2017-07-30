National

Man stabbed during fight at Cincinnati Zoo

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 12:31 AM

CINCINNATI

Authorities say a man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at the Cincinnati Zoo during a fight.

Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley says that a fight involving three men happened around 4 p.m. Saturday. She says the two other men left the zoo afterward.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Sgt. Eric Franz tells WCPO-TV the man was cut on the throat.

Franz says police are working on getting descriptions of the other two men.

The zoo has remained open. Police say there's no danger to the public.

