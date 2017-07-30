Suspect in Navajo girl's killing expected to change his plea

FILE - In this May 6, 2016, file photo posters with Ashlynne Mike's photo lined the entrance to the Farmington Civic Center as the overflow crowd watched monitors streaming her memorial service in Farmington, N.M. More than a year after authorities said the 11-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered in a remote part of the largest American Indian reservation, the man charged in her death is scheduled to attend a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. He has previously pleaded not guilty. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo