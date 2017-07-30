Pedestrians cross a Seattle intersection. A ban on crossing the street while staring at your smartphone or other electronic device goes into effect in Honolulu in October.
Pedestrians cross a Seattle intersection. A ban on crossing the street while staring at your smartphone or other electronic device goes into effect in Honolulu in October. Mike Siegel The Seattle Times
Pedestrians cross a Seattle intersection. A ban on crossing the street while staring at your smartphone or other electronic device goes into effect in Honolulu in October. Mike Siegel The Seattle Times

National

First came bans on distracted driving. Now, one city is ending distracted walking.

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

July 30, 2017 2:28 PM

A newly passed Honolulu ordinance bans crossing the street while looking at your smartphone, video game or other mobile electronic device.

The “Distracted Walking” ordinance sets fines of $15 to $35 for first offenses, $35 to $75 for second offenses within the same year, and $75 to $99 for third offenses within the same year. It covers smartphones, pagers, tablets, personal digital assistants, laptops, handheld video games and digital cameras, but not audio equipment.

People making emergency calls are exempt and you can still walk on the sidewalk while staring at your phone. For now.

The ban goes into effect Oct. 25 following an informational campaign.

“Sometimes I wish there were laws we did not have to pass, that perhaps common sense would prevail,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in a Facebook Live video Thursday. “But sometimes we lack common sense.”

 Posted by Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Thursday, July 27, 2017

The National Safety Council says distracted walking incidents accounted for more than 11,000 injuries in the U.S. between 2000 and 2011. A study found 52 percent of phone-related accidents happen at home, and 68 percent of those injured are women. People ages 40 and under account for 54 percent of the incidents, and 80 percent of injuries involve falls.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

One man's astounding classic car collection is up for auction

One man's astounding classic car collection is up for auction 1:48

One man's astounding classic car collection is up for auction
12-year-old dancing violinist is mesmerizing 2:52

12-year-old dancing violinist is mesmerizing
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video