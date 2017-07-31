She couldn't afford food and diapers so she stole the diapers. Security was watching.

Police responding to a shoplifting case at a Laurel, Md., supermarket weren’t prepared for what they found.
A 20-year-old mother who couldn’t afford diapers for her newborn son after purchasing food July 22 had been caught by store security trying to steal the diapers instead, according to a Facebook post by the Laurel Police Department.
Officer Bennett Johns, who had been on the job for about two months, purchased the diapers himself for the mother, who was still issued a citation, reported People.
“Though we often joke that our field trainees are still in diapers, it turns out that rookie Officer Johns was not buying these for himself,” the department wrote on Facebook.
The two packs of diapers cost Johns about $15, said Audrey Barnes, director of communications for the city.
“He is very humble and didn’t do it for the praise, he did it because it was the right thing to do – and we’re so proud of him,” Barnes told People.
