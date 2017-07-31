HBO was hacked – and hackers claim to have a ‘Game of Thrones’ script

HBO has become the latest entertainment company to become the victim of cyber attacks.
HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler sent an email to HBO employees on Monday confirming the hack, calling it “disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us,” according to ABC News.
Plepler said in a statement that the hackers had stolen “proprietary information, including some of our programming,” but was not more specific.
The hackers claimed they stole 1.5 terabytes of data, which includes an upcoming episode of “Ballers” and “Room 104,” which were posted online, and “written material that’s allegedly from next week’s fourth episode of ‘Game of Thrones,’ ” according to Entertainment Weekly.
The hackers promised more is “coming soon” in an email to some entertainment reporters on Sunday, according to Entertainment Weekly.
“Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak,” the email said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”
No “Game of Thrones” material has been posted online, so it’s unclear if the hackers were telling the truth about having the script of the show, which drew an average of 23 million viewers per episode last season and is the most-pirated show ever.
