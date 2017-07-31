National

Is Outback Steakhouse running a satanic cult? The restaurant responds to speculation

By Josh Magness

July 31, 2017 3:25 PM

Outback Steakhouse is known for food like its deep-fried bloomin’ onion appetizer, but now you can add another thing to that list: alleged satanism.

An online conspiracy theory started on Twitter that the Australian-themed dining restaurant chain is actually a front for a Satanic cult.

The theory seems to have started when a Twitter user by the name of @eatmyaesthetics tweeted out screenshots that showed where Outback Steakhouses were located in New York, Indianapolis, Arizona and Pheonix. The user connected the restaurants on the screenshot in the shape of a pentagram, which is often associated with Satanism in the United States.

Naturally, twitter users began to discover Outback Steakhouses arranged in a similarly nefarious manner.

Others poked at fun at the theory.

But Outback Steakhouse wasn’t going to let the rumors go unanswered, tweeting out an image of a gigantic bloomin’ onion overlaid on a map screenshot.

But you can rest easy, as the restaurant confirmed to the Daily Dot that it has “no plans other than to bring bold steaks and bloomin’ onions to our guests!”

