Waves kick up on Pass-a Grille Beach, St. Pete Beach, Fla., Monday, July 31, 2017. Tropical Storm Emily began trekking east across the Florida peninsula on Monday, scattering drenching rains amid expectations it would begin weakening in the coming hours on its approach to the Atlantic coast.
Waves kick up on Pass-a Grille Beach, St. Pete Beach, Fla., Monday, July 31, 2017. Tropical Storm Emily began trekking east across the Florida peninsula on Monday, scattering drenching rains amid expectations it would begin weakening in the coming hours on its approach to the Atlantic coast. Tampa Bay Times via AP Scott Keeler
Waves kick up on Pass-a Grille Beach, St. Pete Beach, Fla., Monday, July 31, 2017. Tropical Storm Emily began trekking east across the Florida peninsula on Monday, scattering drenching rains amid expectations it would begin weakening in the coming hours on its approach to the Atlantic coast. Tampa Bay Times via AP Scott Keeler

National

Tropical Depression Emily moving out over the Atlantic

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 5:17 AM

MIAMI

Tropical Depression Emily is moving out over the Atlantic early Tuesday, a day after slogging across the Florida peninsula, where it brought drenching rain and power outages.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression's maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (48 kph). Forecasters say slight strengthening is possible during the day but the poorly-organized depression is expected to stop being a tropical system within a day or two.

The depression is centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north-northeast of Vero Beach, Florida, and is moving east-northeast near 12 mph (19 kph).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage

Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage 0:20

Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage
One man's astounding classic car collection is up for auction 1:48

One man's astounding classic car collection is up for auction
12-year-old dancing violinist is mesmerizing 2:52

12-year-old dancing violinist is mesmerizing

View More Video