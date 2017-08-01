Not all solar eclipse viewing glasses are safe, NASA warns

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:20 Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage Pause 1:48 One man's astounding classic car collection is up for auction 2:52 12-year-old dancing violinist is mesmerizing 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 5:01 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 1:02 Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 0:12 Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email If you are planning on shooting the eclipse with your smart phone, here are a few tips about using the approved solar eclipse glasses to ensure your safety, the safety of your phone and better photos. Delayna Earley islandpacket.com

