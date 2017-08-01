The Latest: Guilty plea in boy's death avoids death penalty

The Latest on a California father who pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son (all times local):
11:05 a.m.
A defense lawyer says a California man pleaded guilty to the killing of his 5-year-old son to avoid the death penalty.
Attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez told reporters after Tuesday's hearing in Los Angeles County court that Aramazd Andressian Sr. had confessed and told detectives where to find the boy's body.
Prosecutors say Andressian will face 25 years to life in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 23.
The defense attorney says the boy's April 21 death wasn't planned, but he wouldn't say how or why the boy was killed.
Deputy District Attorney Craig Hum also won't say how they boy died but calls the evidence overwhelming.
Prosecutors have said Andressian killed his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., after a family trip to Disneyland to get back at his estranged wife.
10:10 a.m.
A California man has pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son after a family trip to Disneyland.
Aramazd Andressian Sr. entered the plea to first-degree murder Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra. He previously pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and was being held on $10 million bail.
Prosecutors say Andressian killed his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., to get back at his estranged wife. Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators have said they think the boy was killed April 21.
The boy had been missing for more than two months before his remains were found near a lake outside Santa Barbara on June 30.
Authorities have refused to say how the boy died, what evidence links the father to the boy's death or what led them to his body.
7:40 a.m.
A person familiar with the case against a California man charged with killing his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland says he's expected to plead guilty.
The person tells The Associated Press that the agreement is still being finalized Tuesday ahead of a scheduled court appearance for Aramazd Andressian Sr.
The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter in advance of the plea and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Prosecutors contend Andressian killed his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., to get back at his estranged wife.
The boy had been missing for more than two months before his remains were found near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County on June 30.
Authorities have not said how the boy died, what evidence there is linking the father to the boy's death or what led them to find the child's body more than two months after his disappearance.
12:01 a.m.
A California man charged with killing his 5-year-old son after a family trip to Disneyland is scheduled to appear in court.
Aramazd Andressian Sr. is expected to appear at a preliminary hearing Tuesday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra.
His son, Aramazd Andressian Jr. had been missing for more than two months before his remains were found near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County on June 30.
Authorities have not said how the boy died, what evidence there is linking the father to the boy's death or what led them to find the young boy's body.
Andressian has pleaded not guilty.
