The Latest: Guilty plea in boy's death avoids death penalty

Aramazd Andressian Sr., right, appears in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra, Tuesday Aug. 1, 2017, to change his plea to guilty in the killing of his 5-year-old son, Aramazd Andressian Jr. The prosecution announced during the plea hearing that Andressian will face a term of 25 years to life when he’s sentenced on Aug. 23. Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool Al Seib