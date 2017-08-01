Mr. Handsome had slimmed down to 28.8 pounds by the time he left the Chatham County Animal Shelter.
National

Fat cat ‘Mr. Handsome’ finds a home. Oh, and he lost some weight, too

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

August 01, 2017 4:04 PM

PITTSBORO, NC

Chatham County’s big kitty hit the jackpot and has a new home.

After a week of living large at the Chatham County Animal Shelter, a 31-pound gray tabby was adopted on Friday.

Angela Frazee of Fayetteville won a lottery to adopt the cat known as Mr. Handsome, according to WNCN.

There was so much interest in adopting the big fella that the shelter changed its adoption procedure for the cat. After the staff picked through all the eligible applications, there was a drawing Thursday to pick the new owner for the Mr. Handsome and Frazee was the winner.

As part of the adoption, Frazee had to sign papers acknowledging the cat’s need for extensive vet care, including exams, blood work and a diet plan.

20140112_1443074689119897_7742412928599438863_n
He couldn’t fit comfortably in a Chatham County Animal Shelter kennel, so staff kept the gray tabby cat in their break room where he made himself at home in a cabinet.
Chatham County Animal Shelter

Frazee said she’s been through it before with another big cat she adopted. Spock started out at 21 pounds, but has trimmed down to 11.5 pounds. Mr. Handsome is on his way to weight loss and was down to 28.8 pounds when he left the shelter.

Frazee plans to create a Facebook page for Mr. Handsome, so people can follow his progress. She also said she’s going to give him a new name when she gets to know him better.

The shelter’s Facebook post was shared more than 10,000 times by Thursday and had more than 1,400 comments and nearly 2,000 reactions.

For more information on adopting other animals, go to www.facebook.com/pg/ccas27312.

