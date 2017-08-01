Felony charges against Oklahoma education official dismissed

Joy Hofmeister, center, Oklahoma Superintendent of Schools, surrounded by her family, smiles during a news conference to announce that felony charges of illegally raising campaign money have been dismissed against her and four others, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. From left are daughter Liz Hofmeister, husband Judge Jerry Hofmeister, Joy Hofmeister and son Jimmy Hofmeister. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo