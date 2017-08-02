Image of Asia: Masked protester carries stick and stone

A masked villager holds a wooden stick and a stones during a protest following the funeral procession of Akeel Ahmed Bhat, a teenage boy in Haal village, about 47 Kilometers
A masked villager holds a wooden stick and a stones during a protest following the funeral procession of Akeel Ahmed Bhat, a teenage boy in Haal village, about 47 Kilometers 29 miles) south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. A fresh strike called by anti-India separatists to protest the killings of two top rebels and a civilian shut down disputed Kashmir Wednesday while a teenage boy died a day after he was wounded by government forces.
A masked villager holds a wooden stick and a stones during a protest following the funeral procession of Akeel Ahmed Bhat, a teenage boy in Haal village, about 47 Kilometers 29 miles) south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. A fresh strike called by anti-India separatists to protest the killings of two top rebels and a civilian shut down disputed Kashmir Wednesday while a teenage boy died a day after he was wounded by government forces.

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 6:56 AM

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Dar Yasin, a masked villager holds a wooden stick and a stone during a protest following the funeral procession of Akeel Ahmed Bhat, 17, in Haal village, about 47 kilometers (29 miles) south of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Massive clashes and protests erupted in Kashmir on Tuesday after troops killed two rebel leaders in a gunbattle and fatally shot a civilian in an ensuing demonstration demanding an end to Indian rule. Akeel Ahmed Bhat was shot by government troops and died early Wednesday.

Thousands participated in his funeral, where clashes erupted between rock-throwing villagers and government forces who fired shotgun pellets and tear gas.

