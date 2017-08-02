National

Attorneys seek Venus Williams' cellphone in fatal crash

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 7:04 AM

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.

Attorneys for the family of a 78-year-old Florida man who died after a vehicle crash with tennis star Venus Williams are asking to search her cellphone.

The Palm Beach Post reports attorneys at Steinger, Iscoe and Green filed a motion Friday requesting to have a forensic expert examine Williams' phone to determine what she may have been doing when the June 9 crash happened. Jerome Barson — a passenger in the car his wife was driving — died two weeks after the crash.

The motion states that "evidence gathered thus far indicated (Williams) may have been distracted and or unnecessarily delayed" in her reaction to a traffic signal or surrounding traffic. Earlier last month, Williams and her attorney objected to a motion asking to see her cellphone records.

