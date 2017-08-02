6 arrested during protest of Maui solar telescope

FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, workers use a lift to scale the exterior the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope at the summit of Haleakala. Five arrests were made early Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, when about 100 people tried to block an equipment convoy for a solar telescope being built on a Hawaii mountain held sacred by Native Hawaiians. The State Department of Land and Natural Resources says police arrested three women and two men. Construction of the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on Maui's Haleakala is nearly complete, unlike another embattled telescope planned for a different Hawaii mountain. The News via AP, File Matthew Thayer