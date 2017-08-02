Reese’s Peanut Butter Krispy Kreme doughnut.
Krispy Kreme and Reese’s are introducing the doughnut you never knew you needed

By Abbie Bennett and Don Sweeney

abennett@newsobserver.com and dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 02, 2017 6:32 PM

Two of America’s favorite treats are set to collide in the newest offering from one of the country’s most famous doughnut chains.

Krispy Kreme revealed a new, limited-time Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut on Wednesday.

The doughnut is filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with Reese’s Peanut Butter chips and chopped peanuts, then finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

The Reese’s doughnut joins the chain’s other limited-time offering, the Oreo Cookies and Kreme doughnut.

Both doughnuts will be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States this week.

Krispy Kreme first offered the Reese’s doughnuts in Australia and the United Kingdom in 2016, prompting some consternation among U.S. fans, reports Thrillist.

