Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case

FILE- In this Friday, June 16, 2017, file photo, Michelle Carter cries while flanked by defense attorneys Joseph Cataldo, left, and Cory Madera, after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III in Bristol Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass. Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz will sentence Carter on Thursday, Aug. 3. Fairhaven Neighborhood News, Pool, File Glenn C.Silva