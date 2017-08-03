National

State backs off case of man accused of putting glass in cups

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 6:27 AM

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky.

A Kentucky prosecutor says state charges against a man accused of placing glass shards in cups that were to be sent to restaurants have been dismissed so that federal charges may proceed.

The Glasgow Daily Times cited a statement from the Hart County Commonwealth Attorney's Office which said the charges against Waylon Horton of Munfordville were dismissed Tuesday so the federal case could move forward without interference. The charges were dismissed without prejudice meaning they can be refiled.

Horton had faced 139 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and 139 counts of possession of a destructive device in state court. In federal court, he's charged with one count of consumer product tampering.

Horton has pleaded not guilty. U.S. Attorney spokeswoman Stephanie Collins says a trial date hasn't been set.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage

Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage 0:20

Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage
One man's astounding classic car collection is up for auction 1:48

One man's astounding classic car collection is up for auction
12-year-old dancing violinist is mesmerizing 2:52

12-year-old dancing violinist is mesmerizing

View More Video