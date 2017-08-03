Fake pee is trickling into drug tests, but there are ways to flush out the cheaters

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:31 Video ad for Moonstock 2017, featuring Ozzy Osbourne Pause 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 1:56 Don't hand fake pee to this guy 1:23 Former CMPD cop shares fashion secrets for men 3:26 Druid Hills community works to adapt to changes 1:24 Devant Sports Towels produces towels for PGA Championship 1:56 Protesters say, "Take your money out of Wells Fargo" 0:24 Panthers guard Andrew Norwell on being nasty (and declining to reveal his mean face) 1:58 PGA Championship Shops to sell merchandise at Quail Hollow Club 0:27 Panthers Christian McCaffrey sings, tickles ivorys, drawing solid reviews Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Lab technician Jonathan Colvin is always on the watch for synthetic urine while overseeing drug testing at ARCpoint Labs in Overland Park. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Lab technician Jonathan Colvin is always on the watch for synthetic urine while overseeing drug testing at ARCpoint Labs in Overland Park. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star