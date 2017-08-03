This booking photo released by the Nashua, N.H., police department shows Maryanne Jacobsmeyer, arrested Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, on charges of breaking into a 92-year-old man’s home on June 8, restraining him with duct tape and stealing his debit card to withdraw money from banks and go shopping.
Woman tapes up a 92-year-old man, takes his debit card and goes shopping, police say

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 11:03 AM

NASHUA, N.H.

Police say a New Hampshire woman broke into a 92-year-old man’s home, restrained him with duct tape and stole his debit card to withdraw money from banks and go shopping.

Police say 51-year-old Maryanne Jacobsmeyer, of Nashua, was arrested Wednesday over the June 8 break-in. She is also accused of breaking into the nonagenarian’s home two days earlier when the man wasn’t at home.

Police said Jacobsmeyer has a record of theft-related convictions.

She is jailed on $250,000 bail and faces arraignment Thursday on charges of kidnapping, robbery, burglary, falsifying physical evidence, unauthorized taking, habitual offender, and theft.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

