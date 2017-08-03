They sat on a tarmac for 6 miserable hours. They wouldn’t have had to in the US

People were outraged that passengers had to call 911 just to get water as their flight sat on an airport tarmac for six hours Monday night. That specific incident occurred in Canada, but luckily it should never happen in the U.S.
The flight from Brussels to Montreal was diverted to Ottawa due to bad weather. Passengers told CBC News and the Montreal Gazette that the flight then sat for six hours, and during that time the air conditioning and lights were shut off, food was only given to children and at least one passenger started vomiting. One passenger eventually called 911, and paramedics informed those on the flight that there was nothing they could do but did hand out bottles of water.
Their story was widely shared, and many on social media asked a version of the same question: Is an airline allowed to do that?
The short answer, in this particular case, is yes – but only because it happened in Canada. If it had happened in the U.S., it would have been violating federal rules.
The U.S. Department of Transportation issued those rules in December 2009 to give more protection to airline passengers. Those rules include mandating that airlines give passengers the option to deplane after three hours and “adequate” food and drinking water.
Airlines who go over three hours without deplaning passengers in the U.S. face huge fines, unless they are doing so for safety reasons. The Department fined Continental Airlines, Express Jet Airlines and Mesaba Airlines a total of $175,000 following a nearly six-hour ground delay in Rochester, Minnesota.
In Canada, no such rules exist.
“There’s nothing regulated in Canada,” Nikola Berube, of travel agency AMA Travel, told Global News.
When U.S. government officials crafted their rules in 2009, Canadian officials said they didn’t need to do the same, according to CTV News, because Canadian airports’ infrastructure was better than that of many major U.S. airports.
“They have some very serious infrastructure challenges,” Jim Facette, a spokesperson with the Canadian Airports Council, told CTV in 2009. “Those (delays) tend to be year-round in the U.S., unlike here in Canada where, if there are long delays, they typically tend to be more-or-less weather-related, that being in the winter-time.”
If you’re in Europe and experience a prolonged tarmac delay, the rules are slightly different still. Unlike the U.S., flight companies have to provide financial compensation for signficiant tarmac delays, but they don’t have to deplane passengers until the delay has exceeded five hours.
The best way to know your rights when it comes to tarmac delays is to review your airline’s contract of carriage. If you believe your airline is violating the law in the U.S., you first need to register a complaint with the airline, which has 60 days to respond. If the airline doesn’t respond or you’re not satisfied with the response, you can file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Comments