Hikers form human chain in flood-swollen Utah river

In this July 29, 2017, image made from a video provided by Jhonatan Gonzalez, shows hikers forming a human chain to cross a river swollen with flash flood waters in the red-rock Utah Desert at Zion National Park in Utah. Gonzalez, one of several hikers who formed a human chain across a river swollen with flash flood waters, said Thursday, Aug. 3, that it was powerful watching people help each other through the dangerous situation. Jhonatan Gonzalez via AP)