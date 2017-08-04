He got a blood transfusion as a baby. He donated 100 gallons of blood in return

As a baby, Marcos Perez was born prematurely and required a blood transfusion to survive.
For over three decades, the 57-year-old has returned the favor — bigtime.
For the past 34 years, Perez has spent two hours every other week donating blood at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, according to KSDK.
And now he is just the fourth person in South Texas to pass the 100 gallon mark for blood donations — which the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center celebrated with a cake and plaque detailing his contribution.
He’s likely saved thousands of lives because of his donations, according to KENS 5.
“Don’t cost me a dime, only some time,” he said. “I’m 57 and I’ve already got 100 gallons! These other people are in their 70’s or 80’s!”
Perez donates platelets. It’s a blood component that enables him to donate more often than those who provide double red blood cells or whole blood.
Nearly 10,000 units of plasma and 7,000 units of platelets are needed daily in the United States, according to the American Red Cross.
“They might live an extra day, a year, a month, who knows. Maybe they will live forever,” Perez said. “Somebody needs these platelets, and there’s no platelets on the shelf.”
The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center tends to see a dip in blood donations during the summer, which is why Perez’s contribution is so important, said Roger Ruiz, a corporate communications specialist for the center.
“Mr. Perez has probably saved patients going through cancer treatments, patients who have been in car accidents, patients who have blood disorders,” Ruiz said.
When he was growing up, Perez learned that a friend of his dad named Mr. Aguilar was the one who provided him with life-saving blood as a baby. Perez’s father passed away last year, but the 57-year-old still keeps in touch with the blood donor, who he said has filled the void of his dad’s passing.
For Perez, making the time for a blood donation is easy — and vital for those who need it.
“If you make time to go eat, if you make time to go to the movies, you can make time to come donate.”
