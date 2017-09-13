Dolphins WR Stills calls for athletes to support Kaepernick

Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills speaks with reporters after football practice Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Oxnard, Calif. Stills is publicly asking why more professional athletes aren't supporting Colin Kaepernick, who is out of the NFL after leading a wave of protests of social injustice last season. Stills wants more NFL players to stand with him in supporting Kaepernick. Greg Beacham AP Photo