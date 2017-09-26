National

Funeral held for NASCAR driver killed in plane crash

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 4:53 PM

BRISTOL, Conn.

Mourners have gathered in Connecticut to say goodbye to a NASCAR driver who died in a plane crash.

The Hartford Courant reports the funeral for Ted Christopher was held Tuesday at a church in Bristol. A wake Monday night in his hometown of Plainville was attended by 3,500 people.

The 59-year-old Christopher was a passenger on a plane that crashed in North Branford on Sept. 16. Also killed was the pilot, 81-year-old Charles Dundas.

Federal officials say the plane had left Plainville's Robertson Airport headed for New York's Long Island.

Stafford Speedway says Christopher's No. 13 will be retired on Sunday.

Christopher had 131 wins, 109 SK Modified wins and nine SK Modified track championships during his career.

