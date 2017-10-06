More Videos

  • Police officers rescue German Shepherd abandoned on side of highway

    Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station.

National

This dog was found beside her dead companion on a busy highway. She wouldn’t leave

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 06, 2017 01:09 PM

UPDATED October 09, 2017 07:45 PM

New Jersey state police responding to reports of two dogs on a busy highway discovered a sad sight.

Officers found a German shepherd lying next to a pit bull on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark, police posted on Facebook. When troopers tried to rescue the surviving dog, she initially refused to leave the side of her dead companion.

Troopers finally coaxed the German shepherd into a patrol car. Neither dog had a collar or other identification, so they took her back to their station.

“They gave her water and maybe, just maybe, played a quick game of fetch,” officers wrote on Facebook. An investigation into how the dogs wound up on the highway continues.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of the other dog, but we're elated that we were able to rescue the shepherd,” officers wrote. The German shepherd has been turned over to a local animal rescue.

