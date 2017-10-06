This dog was found beside her dead companion on a busy highway. She wouldn’t leave

More Videos 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Pause 1:54 Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo 2:54 After Weinstein: The growing list of men accused of sexual misconduct 1:37 Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 0:51 Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off 1:19 Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play 1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 0:38 Panthers Julius Peppers: This feels like a championship defense 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity 3:35 He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police officers rescue German Shepherd abandoned on side of highway Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station. Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station. New Jersey State Police

