96-year-old ‘King of the Commode’ is selling the museum he’s spent 50 years building

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause

1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes'

0:08 Police officers rescue German Shepherd abandoned on side of highway

1:31 Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in modern US history

1:22 Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics

1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

1:05 Panthers Rivera working to keep team focused in "trying times"

0:36 Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments

3:12 He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Jourdan vs Joe