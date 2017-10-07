Dazzling basketball great Connie Hawkins dies at 75

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 1971, file photo, Connie Hawkins of the Phoenix Suns goes to the basket against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York. Basketball great Connie Hawkins has died at 75. The Hall of Famer's death was announced in a statement Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, by the Phoenix Suns, the team with which he spent his most productive NBA seasons. The Suns told The Associated Press they confirmed the death with his family. The 6-foot-8 Hawkins was a dazzling playground legend in New York City who rose to basketball's heights. The Suns lauded his "unique combination of size, grace and athleticism." Robert Kradin, File AP Photo