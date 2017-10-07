National

Whole Foods recalls cereal nationwide because that’s not raisin bran in the box

By David J. Neal



October 07, 2017 12:43 PM

Whole Foods initiated a nationwide cereal recall Friday after a mistake in packaging could lead to a bad day for those with peanut allergies.

The 15-ounce boxes of 365 Everyday Value Organic Raisin Bran with a UPC code of 9948243903 and Best By date of June 4, 2018 actually contain Peanut Butter Cocoa Balls instead. Thus, it contains peanuts that aren’t listed among the ingredients.

Boxes bought at Whole Foods stores can be returned with receipt for a refund. Those who bought the cereal through Amazon.com should receive an e-mail with information on returns. Anyone with questions should call 1-844-936-8255 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday or Sunday.

This is the second packaging goof-food allergy recall of the week. Thursday night, one lot of Publix’s Homestyle Beef Pot Roast got recalled because, while the packaging said beef pot roast, the contents said beef meatloaf and included allergens not listed among the ingredients.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

