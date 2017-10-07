This daycare worker was caught raping a toddler in a Chick-fil-A bathroom, police say

Police arrested a Florida man after he was allegedly caught raping a two-year-old girl in a Chick-fil-A bathroom Friday.
A man told police he walked into the bathroom and noticed something odd in the reflection of a wall tile as he was using a urinal, according to Fox23.
It turned out to be David Gray, a 35-year-old daycare worker, who police say was sexually assaulting the small child.
The man, concerned, flushed the toilet in the bathroom, thinking that Gray would act strange if he was doing something wrong.
So he flushed — and Gray, who was allegedly caught naked from the waist-down with the toddler, tried to rush out of the bathroom, police say.
Gray, who is in a wheelchair, allegedly rolled over the man’s foot as he was exiting the restroom, according to the Newburgh Gazette. And that’s not all: When confronted outside of the bathroom, Gray threatened the witness with a stun gun and said he would kill him, police say.
“Call the police, a child is being abused in the bathroom,” the witness then yelled, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Gray often visited the Chick-fil-A with children, police say, and “manned up and told the truth” to officers about what happened.
It’s not the first time he’s brought young children into the bathroom with him, employees told police.
Gray, who was a daycare worker, was arrested on charges of sexual battery and lewd lascivious battery of a very small child, according to a tweet from Orlando police, along with other charges.
He is being held without bond at Orange County jail, and investigators do not know if they will charge him with assaulting other minors.
It is not clear how he knew the child.
