Could Hurricane Nate raise gas prices?

The U.S. is about to get hit by its fourth hurricane in less than two months as Hurricane Nate approaches the Gulf Coast, where it is expected to make landfall Saturday evening.
The storm could have nation-wide impacts on gas prices as the storm disrupts oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Disruptions to the east were largely avoided when Hurricane Harvey made landfall over Houston, Tex, causing closure of Texas coast refineries.
Nate, which has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane, is already having an impact on Gulf oil refineries that have shuttered operations as the storm approaches. BP announced Thursday it would stop all oil and gas production in the region and evacuate personnel from its four platforms, Reuters reported. Phillips 66 has also shuttered production, according to CNBC, while Valero and PBF Energy plan to continue production.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimates that approximately 92 percent, or 1.6 million barrels of oil per day, of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico is not being extracted. It is also estimated that approximately 77 percent of the natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico has been similarly paused.
BSEE, which monitors safety in the offshore energy industry, people have been evacuated from 302 production platforms. This represents 40.84 percent of the 737 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Thirteen rigs were evacuated, while 16 rigs that are not moored to the seafloor were moved out of the hurricane’s path.
“During previous hurricane seasons, the shut-in valves functioned 100 percent of the time, efficiently shutting in production from wells on the Outer Continental Shelf and protecting the marine and coastal environments,” BSEE said in a press release. “Shutting-in oil and gas production is a standard procedure conducted by industry for safety and environmental reasons.”
Hurricane watches and warnings were issued for parts of the Gulf coast Saturday as the National Hurricane Center said the storm is moving at 25 miles per hour towards land, where it poses risk of flooding from heavy rains and storm surge, as well as the possibility of tornado formation.
“After the storm has passed, facilities will be inspected. Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back on line immediately,” BSEE said. “Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back on line.”
Gas prices fell to $2.52 nationwide this week before Hurricane Nate, continuing to come down after previous hurricane volatility.
