National

October 8, 2017 8:27 AM

Storm chaser’s videos show flooding at Biloxi casinos as Nate makes landfall

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

A Florida man trekked through the strongest part of Hurricane Nate to capture flooding of a Biloxi casino on video.

Mike Theiss, a storm chaser and National Geographic photographer, took video of flooding from the first floor of Golden Nugget Casino Resort Saturday night as the eyewall of Nate made its way over Biloxi and the rest of the Mississippi Coast.

Theiss, founder of Ultimate Chase Storm Video, has been covering tropical cyclones for 30 years.

Hugh Keeton, a reporter at WLOX-TV, reported flooding inside the first floor of Hard Rock Casino Hotel Biloxi.

WLOX also reported flooding in the Beau Rivage Parking lot.

The first floor of the parking lot of the Palace Casino also had flooding Saturday night.

Several parts of U.S. 90 in Biloxi saw flooding late Saturday night. The Weather Channel reports that eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 in East Biloxi were flooded at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Category 1 hurricane was making official landfall about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Jackson County was on the “dirty side” of the hurricane and emergency officials are seeing a 6-feet storm surge.

Earl Etheridge, emergency manager in Jackson County, said if surge rises by 2 feet, then homes could face flooding.

Stay with Sun Herald for everything you need to know about Hurricane Nate.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end 1:29

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end

Pause
Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 3:52

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park 1:07

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Key for Panthers: Being selfless and having humility, says Jonathan Stewart 1:27

Key for Panthers: Being selfless and having humility, says Jonathan Stewart

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 0:21

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers 3:46

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Here are Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for Week 5 1:27

Here are Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for Week 5

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View more video

National