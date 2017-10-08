‘He’s all I have:’ This man lost everything but his dog. Many want it taken from him

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 0:34 Panthers QB Cam Newton arrives for pregame work 3:52 Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 1:07 Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park 1:29 Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end 3:46 Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers 0:36 Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments 1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Homeless man says what his dog means to him Should this homeless man give up his dog? Alan Lord talks about how much his dog Levi means to him, others say he should give it up Should this homeless man give up his dog? Alan Lord talks about how much his dog Levi means to him, others say he should give it up Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

