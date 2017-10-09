Wind-whipped wildfires sweep through California wine country

More Videos 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Pause 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:34 Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 0:43 Brad Keselowski on the balance of being an athlete and speaking about politics 2:15 A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR 0:38 NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. wins Bank of America 500 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties At least five brush fires burning in northern California forced residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8, local media reported. This video shows a fire burning in the Mendocino area. At least five brush fires burning in northern California forced residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8, local media reported. This video shows a fire burning in the Mendocino area. Instagram/terpaveli via Storyful

