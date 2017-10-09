Neighbors revolt against tiny houses and say they will destroy property values

More Videos 1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting Pause 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:59 Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding 2:15 Activists protest end of TPS protection for Salvadoran immigrants 0:42 14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 0:31 Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris near Montecito 1:44 'Don’t go into the water' warns vibrio victim's daughter 1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water 1:54 Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

