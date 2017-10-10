Great pumpkins! Grower wins trifecta of giant food titles

In this Oct. 7, 2017, photo provided by Susan Jutras, Joe Jutras stands with his world record breaking, 2,118-pound squash, following a weigh-in at Frerichs Farm in Warren, R.I. Jutras has become the first grower in the world to achieve a trifecta in the three most competitive categories in the hobby of growing gargantuan foods, having broken world records for largest pumpkin, longest gourd and now, heaviest squash. Susan Jutras via AP)