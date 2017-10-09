Wanted man said he'd surrender — with donuts — if police got 1,000 shares on Facebook

Police in Redford, Michigan, came away victorious after stepping into a faceoff with a wanted man.
Luckily, this battle wasn’t waged with weapons. It was fought with Facebook shares.
Champagne Torino was wanted by police on several misdemeanor charges, reported CBS Detroit. At some point, he made contact with the Redford Township Police Department over Facebook Messenger.
Torino issued a challenge to police.
“If you’re (sic) next post gets a thousand shares I’ll turn myself in along with a dozen doughnuts. And that’s a promise,” he wrote.
He also offered to pick up litter around all the city’s public schools. “Let’s see if you can get those shares.”
It took less than 45 minutes for the department to respond.
“CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!” it posted, attaching a screen shot of Torino’s message. “As you can see below, if we can have this post SHARED 1000 times, he will turn himself in to RTPD on his existing warrants, clean up blight on public school property, and bring us a dozen donuts.”
The department was particularly excited about the donuts.
“He promised us donuts! You know how much we love Donuts!”
The post has been shared nearly 4,000 times. It hit its goal of 1,000 shares within an hour, after which the department posted a cartoon of a police officer dropping a mic.
“It’s amazing the support we get from the community,” the department wrote. “Mr. ‘Torino’ gave us a challenge. That challenge was accepted. He may or may not be a man of his word. It is our experience everyone gets caught at some point.”
Torino had not followed through on his promise on Monday, CBS Detroit reported.
