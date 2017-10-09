She had just visited her ‘miracle twins’ in the hospital when a drunk driver hit her, police say

Her husband began to worry shortly after midnight on Friday, when his wife still hadn’t returned from the hospital.
Like most days, Katie Evans, 37, had gone to visit her premature twin girls — “miracle babies” that she had delivered at 25 weeks, according to her sister-in-law, Caralee.
Eventually Katie’s husband, Jacob, called Caralee to say he was worried Katie still hadn’t returned from the hospital, according to People magazine.
“I guess he had been up all night,” Caralee Evans told People. “He expected her to be home shortly after midnight.”
What neither Caralee nor Jacob knew at the time was that Katie — a mother of six — had been struck and killed by a drunk driver, just a mile from her home in Santa Clarita, Calif. Police said that her body was thrown from her car when a suspected drunk driver struck her head on — right after sideswiping another vehicle, crossing the median and veering into oncoming traffic, KTLA reports.
Evans died at the scene, police said.
A 22-year-old suspect has been booked for misdemeanor DUI, according to the Santa Clarita Signal. Other charges may be pending as the investigation continues.
“They wouldn’t have filed anything more than a DUI that night,” Sgt. Dan Dantice of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told the Signal.
Evans’ other children are 2, 9, 11 and 12. The oldest child has special needs, and has had difficulty processing the loss of his mother, People reports.
But the family says that the twins “are doing surprisingly well,” and will likely be able to come home in about a month.
“That's the irony, right?” her husband, Jacob Evans, told ABC 11. “You have dozens of medical professionals who have spent years training, and they've spent months actually working to save two lives that we thought would be lost — and then we have a life we thought we'd have that was lost.”
The family set up a YouCaring page to raise money for the family.
“Jacob is left to care for 6 kids by himself,” the website says. ”There will be many childcare costs as well as unforeseen expenses.”
As of Monday night, the page had raised more than $170,00 from nearly 4,000 donors.
