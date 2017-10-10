National

Family protests man's shooting death by Charlotte police

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 7:28 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The family of a man shot and killed by Charlotte police last month took part in a silent protest at a city council meeting.

Media outlets reported the family of 29-year-old Ruben Galindo was among those who walked into council chambers Monday night. Pastor Donnie Garris says the protesters are tired of injustice.

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers shot Galindo after he called police Sept. 6, saying he had a gun. Body camera video shows Galindo putting his hands up, and seconds later, police fire.

The police department released a statement saying detectives recovered the gun Galindo was holding and saying that officers fired after they perceived an imminent deadly threat.

Lawyers for the family say they're encouraged by the district attorney's office saying there will be an investigation of the shooting.

