Dark secrets of Florida juvenile justice: ‘honey-bun hits,’ illicit sex, cover-ups

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:42 Man destroys 7-Eleven after he's refused beer 2:17 Carolina Theatre's ghost of Fred 1:22 The ABCs of Charter Schools 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 1:00 Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Daly on replacing defective cameras: It’s expensive but happening DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com