She didn’t know why police stopped her for a DUI test. Then he popped the question

More Videos

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Pause
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:07

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

Aerial video shows devastation of Northern California fires 1:21

Aerial video shows devastation of Northern California fires

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 3:52

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

Panthers Cam Newton says all hands on deck for Eagles 1:13

Panthers Cam Newton says all hands on deck for Eagles

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 3:08

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite

  • Officer surprises his girlfriend with proposal after having her pulled over

    Palmdale County Sheriff’s Station officers shocked Ellen Alexander when they pulled her over. Alexander thought there was a misunderstanding when officers asked her to perform a DUI test. When she spun around during the test, she found her boyfriend Deputy Kevin Bowes kneeled down on one knee.

Palmdale County Sheriff’s Station officers shocked Ellen Alexander when they pulled her over. Alexander thought there was a misunderstanding when officers asked her to perform a DUI test. When she spun around during the test, she found her boyfriend Deputy Kevin Bowes kneeled down on one knee. Palmdale County Sheriff’s Station
Palmdale County Sheriff’s Station officers shocked Ellen Alexander when they pulled her over. Alexander thought there was a misunderstanding when officers asked her to perform a DUI test. When she spun around during the test, she found her boyfriend Deputy Kevin Bowes kneeled down on one knee. Palmdale County Sheriff’s Station

National

She didn’t know why police stopped her for a DUI test. Then he popped the question

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2017 6:51 PM

Ellen Alexander thought it was just a “big misunderstanding” when deputies pulled her over this weekend for a suspected DUI.

She had just got off work and finished dropping her coworker off in the middle of the day when Palmdale, Calif. sheriff’s deputies pulled her over and asked her do a field sobriety test, she told McClatchy.

“I was so confused, but I just went with it and complied, hoping I could go along with my day,” she said.

A video posted by the Palmdale, Calif. Sheriff’s Station on Facebook in Los Angeles County shows Alexander going through the motions of a field sobriety test.

With her finger on her nose, she was told to spin around — and then saw her boyfriend Kevin Bowes in his deputy uniform, down on one knee with a ring in his hand. The couple has known each other since high school and has been dating for more than five years.

Alexander, shocked, took a few steps back and put her hands over her face as she started to cry.

“Are you serious?” she asks before wrapping her arms around Bowes while he was still kneeling.

“Is that a yes?” he asked.

She nodded.

“Our relationship is very playful,” Alexander said. “Always playing tricks on eachother."

The proposal video has been viewed more than 240,000 times since it was posted Sunday and has collected thousands of comments.

“That is just the sweetest proposal ever,” one commenter wrote.

“So sweet…. I’d kill him,” a woman wrote. “Congratulations!

Others were not feeling the love.

“Great use of taxpayer money... hope he was on break or lunch,” a commenter wrote.

“He is supposed to be working,” another person wrote.

The sheriff’s department congratulated the couple on the successful proposal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Pause
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:07

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

Aerial video shows devastation of Northern California fires 1:21

Aerial video shows devastation of Northern California fires

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 3:52

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

Panthers Cam Newton says all hands on deck for Eagles 1:13

Panthers Cam Newton says all hands on deck for Eagles

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 3:08

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video