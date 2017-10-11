Why NBC is under fire for the Weinstein expose – just as they were for the Trump tape

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 2:10 Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte 1:45 CMPD use of force demo 0:39 A short week for Panthers Christian McCaffrey 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 1:27 Panthers Ron Rivera: Sam Mills integral part of team's history 0:41 Charlotte Hornets rookie Dwayne Bacon 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 3:08 Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy

More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy