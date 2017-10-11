Watch this 11-year-old girl find out her 2-year wait to be adopted is finally over

Tannah Butterfield has waited more than two years to feel at home. But last week, the 11-year-old learned her adoption would be finalized, and, thanks to the internet, the world is celebrating with her.
Tannah, a sixth grader at American Heritage School in South Jordan, Utah, will soon be a legal member of the Fisher family along with her brother Teagun, 6, and sister Tallie, 2, according to KSL.com.
The young girl got the news last Monday at school, where a security camera caught her literally jumping for joy.
Jackie Alexander, office manager at American Heritage, said the moment was “pure testament that in a world full of turmoil and strife, there is still light and joy to be found in little everyday moments.”
“In 12 years at this job, this is by far my best moment ever!! To tell a little girl that she gets her family forever takes the cake,” Alexander wrote on an Instagram post of the video.
In the post, Alexander explained that she received a call from Tannah’s adoptive mother, Jennifer Fisher, asking Alexander to share the good news with Tannah as soon as she could.
“She asked me if I would be sure to tell her sweet girl when she came to my desk for her daily visit. She knew (Tannah) would want to know right away because she had been so worried,” Alexander wrote.
Tannah’s joy is apparent in the video, where she leaps into Alexander’s arms, kicking her legs up and down. Alexander’s joy is palpable, too.
“ I can't even describe that hug...and thank heavens her mom doesn't mind that I kissed her a million times, and a million more after the film cuts off,” she wrote.
Jennifer Fisher told KSL that the video was a sweet surprise, and the internet’s reaction to it was, too. The post was shared thousands of times on Instagram and Facebook.
“We just feel like we’re ordinary people that are taking care of three children that we love and we want to be part of our family,” she said.
Alexander said the moment was a bright spot on an otherwise somber day — the video took place the day after the mass shooting in Las Vegas. She told KSL she wanted to share the video of Tannah to show that there’s still positivity in the world.
“I’ve been overwhelmed that my simple thoughts of a sweet moment have gone so viral,” Alexander said. “It’s been really neat — and crazy.”
Comments