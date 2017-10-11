Watch this 11-year-old girl find out her 2-year wait to be adopted is finally over

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 2:52 Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations 1:10 Florida's waiting list for specialized programs 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 2:10 Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte 1:10 Panthers Cam Newton's slide looks more natural now 4:32 Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap 3:08 Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Jackie Alexander via Instagram

