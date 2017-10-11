Facebook was reporting widespread outages Wednesday.
National

Facebook and Instagram suffering widespread outage

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

October 11, 2017 1:21 PM

Facebook and Instagram were suffering outages throughout the U.S. on Wednesday, with many unable to access their pages at all.

When asked what was causing the outages, a Facebook spokesperson only responded, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Down Detector said about 40 percent of those reporting outages were experiencing a total blackout on the site, starting around 11 a.m. ET.

Outage Report showed the most affected areas as San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago, but reports were coming in from all around the U.S.

Facebook down was trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The social media platform also experienced a widespread outage in the U.S. on Aug. 26, which Facebook said was due to “required maintenance.”

Facebook officials have said in recent months that their platform was used in part of a Russian campaign to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The Russian-linked ads on Facebook reached roughly 10 million people, less than half of them before the election, Facebook officials have said.

