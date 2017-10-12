Fire survivor, resident with home intact wrestle with guilt

Resident Ryan Nelson goes through the ruins of his house to try to find his grandfather's rifles in Santa Rosa, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. As his house filled with smoke from one of California's devastating wine country fires, Nelson's thoughts went to his elderly neighbors, one of whom has multiple sclerosis. He ran over and pounded on their doors and windows, but wasn't able to get their attention. Now he fears they didn't make it out and wonders whether he could have done more to help. Jonathan Copper AP Photo