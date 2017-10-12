‘I really don’t know where I’m going’: Weinstein ‘devastated’ to lose wife & kids

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 0:42 Man destroys 7-Eleven after he's refused beer 2:32 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 1:45 CMPD use of force demo 2:35 Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 1:22 Locals react to DACA announcement 1:35 In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 0:44 Save Davidson 0:23 Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 3:08 Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy

