A 91-year-old man died in front of his 100-year-old wife — after robbers tied them up, cops say

An elderly couple were relaxing in their Brooklyn home Wednesday when police say someone broke into their house and hogtied them both.
But the crime went from bad to horrible when 91-year-old Waldiman Thompson, the husband of 100-year-old Ethlin, died later that day, according to the New York Post.
According to the Post, the couple, married for around 30 years, were inside their house when home invaders broke inside around 3:30 p.m — first tying up Ethlin and throwing a blanket over her head before doing the same to her husband.
Ethlin told police that it was four men who tied her up and tied up her husband, leaving them immobile as the robbers rummaged through the house for something to steal, according to the New York Daily News.
But Ethlin was able to escape, running out of the house and calling 911, according to Pix11.
Paul Peterson told NBC4 he saw Ethlin fleeing the home and screaming for help.
“She came running out,” Peterson said. “She said, ‘Somebody just tied me and my husband up and robbed us’ and said please use your phone.”
Barry Henderson, a neighbor of Ethlin, told the Daily News that the panicked woman also came up to him after she escaped the robbers.
"She was sitting there, crying 'My husband is inside! They tied him up and tied me up too,'" he said.
Police eventually arrived and Ethlin told them her husband was still inside the house.
The cops entered, and saw Waldiman laying lifeless on the floor, according to the Post. They performed CPR, but it was too late; he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
It’s unknown how he died, according to NBC4, but sources say the men may have beaten Waldiman to death.
There’s also no known motive for the invasion, although Pix11 reported that the couple might have been targeted because they collect money as landlords.
Karlene Gross, the couple’s niece, told NBC4 that she learned of her uncle’s death while watching the local news.
“When I saw that, ‘Oh my God,’” she said. “It breaks me heart to see my uncle died, he was like a father to me, he grew me up in Jamaica.
“To see my uncle go like this, someone has to be punished.”
