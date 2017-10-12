A Facebook post describes how Principal Barry Pickering lent a hand to a Faith Academy student in Mobile, Alabama, looking for his missing tooth for the Tooth Fairy.
A Facebook post describes how Principal Barry Pickering lent a hand to a Faith Academy student in Mobile, Alabama, looking for his missing tooth for the Tooth Fairy. Facebook
A Facebook post describes how Principal Barry Pickering lent a hand to a Faith Academy student in Mobile, Alabama, looking for his missing tooth for the Tooth Fairy. Facebook

National

Principal pens official letter to Tooth Fairy to vouch for boy’s missing tooth

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 12, 2017 1:53 PM

A young boy at Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama, had a problem.

After he carefully bagged up a lost tooth Monday to turn over to the Tooth Fairy that night, he lost the bag – and the precious evidence for some under-the-pillow compensation – during lunch at school. A post on the school’s Facebook page by an unnamed teacher describes how the boy searched everywhere for the lost tooth until Principal Barry Pickering happened by.

“After learning his predicament, he sent my sweet Andrew back to class with this letter,” the teacher wrote below a photo of the letter.

The letter, on an official Faith Academy letterhead, reads “Dear Tooth Fairy, Andrew lost his tooth at school today. Please accept this letter to vouch for him as he will put it under his pillow. I know Andrew well and say that he is a fine young man. Andrew cannot find his tooth, but I assure you it is gone.”

The teacher’s post had received 1,400 likes and 370 shares by Thursday morning.

Founded in 1969, Faith Academy has more than 1,700 K-12 students.

Post from a Faith Academy teacher:One of the many reasons I love Faith Academy....Today one of my students, Andrew,...

Posted by Faith Academy - Rams on Monday, October 9, 2017

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen 4:50

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen
Man destroys 7-Eleven after he's refused beer 0:42

Man destroys 7-Eleven after he's refused beer

View More Video