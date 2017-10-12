She found a naked woman in her house – and the woman had eaten her pineapple, police say

A Florida teacher came home from work to find a naked woman in her living room who allegedly ate her canned pineapple and other leftovers and stole her son’s white t-shirt, according to police reports.
St. Johns County deputies responded to a burglary in progress in St. Augustine, Fla,. around 3 p.m. Oct. 4, according to police reports. Deputies said Mary Beth Hamilton, 63, of St. Augustine, was outside of the residence when they arrived on scene.
“The door was open for me to come inside,” she told police, according to the report.
The homeowner told police she came home from work that afternoon, unlocked her front door and found “a naked white woman in her living room,” according to the police report. The homeowner said she ran to her car in the driveway, locked the doors, and called the police, according to reports. She told police Hamilton followed her to her car and tried talking to her through the closed window.
Deputies say she entered the front door of the home “without permission.”
Hamilton was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and theft, according to reports.
She was taken to jail after the incident but released the following day, according to the St. John’s County Jail log.
The police report did not indicate whether or not Hamilton knew the homeowners.
