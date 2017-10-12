More Videos

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Pause
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Senate Russia inquiry has expanded 1:56

Senate Russia inquiry has expanded

NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka 'there's been no Oppression' rant 1:36

NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka "there's been no Oppression" rant

Brother of Charlotte man killed Sunday pleads for ‘closure’ 1:41

Brother of Charlotte man killed Sunday pleads for ‘closure’

Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback 2:06

Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback

Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 2:35

Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Panthers fans tailgate, celebrate first home game 0:46

Panthers fans tailgate, celebrate first home game

Locals react to DACA announcement 1:22

Locals react to DACA announcement

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole Cvetnic McClatchy
Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole Cvetnic McClatchy

National

He recognized the robber and asked 'Is that you?' The man replied 'No, it's not me,' police say

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

October 12, 2017 6:23 PM

Dressed in black clothes and wearing a black ski mask, the man entered the Baton Rouge, Louisiana KFC. He pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money.

Employees emptied the cash registers and gave the man the $612 inside. But two employees noticed something familiar about the robber’s voice and facial features “visible through the holes” in his ski mask.

“Cleveland, is that you?” one of the employees asked, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's police records of the Oct. 3 incident.

“No, it’s not me” Cleveland Willis, 28, the suspected robber replied, according to police records.

Willis worked for the KFC for “several months” with the same coworkers he’s suspected of robbing. He was also seen seen driving away from the crime scene in a silver Nissan Altima, the same car he used to go to work in, according to police records.

Willis faces a charge of armed robbery. Bail hasn’t been set yet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Pause
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Senate Russia inquiry has expanded 1:56

Senate Russia inquiry has expanded

NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka 'there's been no Oppression' rant 1:36

NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka "there's been no Oppression" rant

Brother of Charlotte man killed Sunday pleads for ‘closure’ 1:41

Brother of Charlotte man killed Sunday pleads for ‘closure’

Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback 2:06

Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback

Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 2:35

Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Panthers fans tailgate, celebrate first home game 0:46

Panthers fans tailgate, celebrate first home game

Locals react to DACA announcement 1:22

Locals react to DACA announcement

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video