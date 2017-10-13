AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 photo, Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal against Ecuador during their 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in Quito, Ecuador. Messi’s three goals lifted Argentina into the World Cup on the last day of South American qualifying, keeping the Argentines from missing out for the first time since 1970. Fernando Vergara AP Photo